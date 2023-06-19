Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Adagene has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
