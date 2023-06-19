Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Decreases By 13.3%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEAE. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,735,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $622,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AltEnergy Acquisition
AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.
