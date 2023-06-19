LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

