Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.8 %

PAG opened at $153.72 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.38.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.