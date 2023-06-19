Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.58 on Monday. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Aditxt

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 570.66% and a negative net margin of 2,927.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

