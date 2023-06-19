Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $54.11 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

