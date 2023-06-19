StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.44. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

