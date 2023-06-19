SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

SSY stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Get Rating ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

