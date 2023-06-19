Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accolade news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,374 shares of company stock worth $321,067. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Accolade alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accolade by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 259,910 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after purchasing an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,139,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Shares of ACCD opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.