Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Increases By 6.1%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 2.9 %

ACET opened at $4.40 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

