Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Increases By 6.1%

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 2.9 %

ACET opened at $4.40 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.