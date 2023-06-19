ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACNB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Down 2.2 %

ACNB stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.36.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at ACNB

In other news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,270 shares of company stock worth $66,133. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ACNB by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.