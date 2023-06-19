Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAW) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:ACBAW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

