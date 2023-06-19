Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

