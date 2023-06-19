Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE WGO opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 125,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
Featured Stories
