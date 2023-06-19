La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $27.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

