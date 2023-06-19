Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 174,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

