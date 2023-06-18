Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,174 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

