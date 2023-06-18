Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

