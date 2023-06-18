Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 252,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

