Red Spruce Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.