Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 48.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 155.3% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 66.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

