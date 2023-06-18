Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 81 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.