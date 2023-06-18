Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.09 and a 200-day moving average of $365.12. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

