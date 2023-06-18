Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 1,886 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

