Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 11,172 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.