Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

