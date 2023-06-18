Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,566 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $287.85. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

