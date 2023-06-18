Empowered Funds LLC Sells 640 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 2,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

