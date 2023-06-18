Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

