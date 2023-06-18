Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $334,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 330.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $437.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

