First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

