The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on PG. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of PG opened at $149.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

