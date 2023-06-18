PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

