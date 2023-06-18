Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

