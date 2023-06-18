Keel Point LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

