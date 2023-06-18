Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

