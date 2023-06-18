iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average of $406.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

