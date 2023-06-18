Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

