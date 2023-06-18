iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Avondale Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

