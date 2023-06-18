iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 33.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

