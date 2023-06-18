Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

