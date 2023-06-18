The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

