Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

