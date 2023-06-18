Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.84 and a 200 day moving average of $245.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

