Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,393 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

