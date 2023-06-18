iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mass General Brigham Inc

Mass General Brigham Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 52.8% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

