iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

