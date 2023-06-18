PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.