Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

