Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

